Las Cruces Feels The Shutdown: WSMR Employees to Report to Work Monday For Furlough Instructions

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. - Due to the government

shutdown, WSMR issued the following statement:

All WSMR employees will report for work on Monday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m. to receive furlough notification letters and conduct an orderly shutdown.

Employees will maintain contact with their supervisors for instructions on the operation of their offices during the shutdown period.

Most WSMR employees will be furloughed during the shutdown. They will

enter a non-duty, non-pay status until the shutdown ends. Furloughed

employees will not work or volunteer to work during the shutdown.

A limited number of employees will continue scaled-back operations at

WSMR. Those employees will be sufficient to ensure the safety and security

of the installation and its critical resources. At no time will the security

of the Post be compromised.

Excepted activities are those required for national security, life,

health and safety, the protection of property or the orderly suspension of

operations. Military personnel will continue to report as usual and will

receive further direction from their leadership. Contractors will contact

their supervisors and/or contracting officers for instructions.

As the status of the shutdown changes, updates will follow.