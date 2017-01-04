Las Cruces Film Screenings: "Awakening In Taos"

A series of serendipitous life-changing events were part of the 10-year film-making odyssey for Mark Gordon and his team of producers and filmmakers, a journey which will culminate in three screenings of their documentary film, “Awakening in Taos: The Mabel Dodge Luhan Story,” at the Rio Grande Theatre January 27 and 28, 2017.

The first serendipitous event was reading Mabel Dodge Luhan’s autobiography, “The Edge of Taos Desert.” Gordon says, “Our production team fell in love with this story. Mabel moved from Greenwich Village to Taos in 1918, and brought all of the modern artists to New Mexico, including Georgia O’Keeffe, Andrew Dasburg, John Marin, Ansel Adams, and D.H. Lawrence. She and her Tiwa husband, Tony Lujan, built an incredible house with 12 rooms, including guest studios. Artists would come spend a few weeks or a season and be inspired by the landscape and the other artists who lived in Taos. This is an amazing story that includes the history of women’s rights, the first fight for Native American rights, and the development of modern art in New Mexico.”

Gordon says, “The project has taken us 10 years to make. We never would have been able to complete this film without the help of Senior Development Consultant and Producer Bruce H. Begin. Begin is a local resident of Las Cruces who is very active in volunteer work in the community. His expertise and extensive track record raising millions of dollars for Ivy League schools and charities provided the guidance that allowed us to finance this film. Mr. Begin will attend the premiere event and the student workshop on how we made this film in New Mexico.”

As the film project progressed, another bit of serendipity came along: Gordon was seated on a plane next to Santa Fe resident, actor, and activist, Ali MacGraw. She was already familiar with Luhan’s book and agreed to read excerpts from Edge of Taos Desert at a fund-raising event at the Harwood Museum in Taos. When the film was green lighted, she signed on as the narrator, adding some star power to the documentary.

“Awakening in Taos” follows the personal evolution of Mabel Dodge Luhan as a writer, salon hostess, art patroness, social activist, and resident of New Mexico. Born in Buffalo, New York, Luhan was a woman unique to her time. Her influence extended into the world of arts, music, literature, and activism for social change. In her late thirties, she experienced a life-altering arrival into a small town in Northern New Mexico and embraced the Taos Pueblo Indians in a way that seized the attention of the artistic and literary world. Her unconventional marriage to Antonio Lujan, a full-blooded Tiwa Indian from Taos Pueblo, created a revolutionary bridge between two cultures. Tony and Mabel Lujan helped to defeat federal legislation in 1924 that would have taken away 600,000 acres of sacred land belonging to the 19 tribes of New Mexico.

Any film requires a village to create it, and in this case, all of those involved with the project were from New Mexico. In fact, many of those “villagers” are from Taos itself, where the documentary was filmed. Gordon stresses, “We’re a New Mexico-based company and we’re committed to making films about New Mexico and the people who live or lived in the state and the three historic cultures (Spanish, Native American, and Anglo), the art and architecture, and the cultural heritage.”

The film, which was produced in partnership with New Mexico PBS, won Best Feature Film Shot in New Mexico Award at the 15th Annual Santa Fe Film Festival, November, 2015; Independent Film Award for Best Documentary at The Red Nation Film Festival, November, 2016; and Best Documentary and Best Writing at the Hollywood Independent International Documentary Awards (HIIDA), October, 2016.

On January 27 and 28, 2017 there will be three screenings of the film at the historic Rio Grande Theatre in downtown Las Cruces:

First Screening: Friday, January 27, 2017 from 6- 9 p.m. Gala Las Cruces Premiere including a Pre-Party at Film Las Cruces headquarters (340 Reymond St.), Film Screening at the Rio Grande Theatre, a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers, and an After–Party with filmmakers at the Rio Grande Theatre. Tickets for the Gala Las Cruces Premiere are $40 per person or $65 per couple (general admission, all fees included; tickets available at riograndetheatre.com or 575-523-6403).

Second Screening: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. As part of an effort to reach out and connect with local filmmakers and film students, there will be a special screening with the filmmakers on Saturday, January 28, at 1 p.m. In conjunction with this screening, there will be a workshop directly following the film about the process of making the film in New Mexico, about the film industry, and the future of the film industry in the state. Gordon says they are looking to partner with other filmmakers within the state and to encourage film students to become part of the burgeoning New Mexico film industry. Student/Filmmaker tickets for the January 28 1 p.m. screening and workshop are $12 (open seating; all fees included; tickets at riograndetheatre.com or 575-523-6403).

Finally, for those who could not attend the previous two screenings, there will be a public screening on Saturday evening January 28th at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 (open seating; all fees included; tickets at riograndetheatre.com or 575-523-6403).

The Rio Grande Theatre is located at 211 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and is managed by the Doña Ana Arts Council. The theatre box office and Doña Ana Arts Council office are on the second floor of the theatre. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show time. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.riograndetheatre.com or call (575) 523-6403.