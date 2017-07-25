Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce Unveils Billboard Supporting Monument

Commentary: LAS CRUCES—The Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce has launched a special billboard that stresses the importance of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks (OMDP) National Monument to Southern New Mexico.

Located on Interstate 10 West at Exit 135, heading toward the Las Cruces Airport, drivers will see the full color billboard that says “Working to protect our monument, our home.” The billboard also includes the OMDP logo, which the Las Cruces Green Chamber designed nearly four years ago and has is featured in our community in business windows, on bumper stickers, and in monument visitor brochures.

OMDP is one of two New Mexico Monuments and 27 National Monuments total under review by the Department of Interior as ordered by the April 26th Executive Order from the Trump Administration. Rio Grande Del Norte (RGDN) National Monument, outside of Taos, is the other New Mexico National Monument under review. RGDN was designated in 2013 and OMDP was designated in 2014 by former President Obama. The intent for the review is to determine if the current size of each of the monuments listed is appropriate, or if the monument designation should be rescinded altogether. U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, in response to a question from U.S. Senator Tom Udall during a Senate Committee hearing last month, said he would be visiting New Mexico in July to inform his recommendation concerning OMDP and RGDN.

The Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce has led the way in embracing OMDP as a community asset that is already having a positive economic impact on Las Cruces and the surrounding areas. In addition to providing a marketing toolkit for local businesses, The Green Chamber has helped local businesses formulate OMDP products and marketing techniques. They have also helped hundreds of state-wide businesses have their voices of support for OMDP and RGDN heard by decision-makers. In June, the LCGCC released a poll that shows two-thirds of residents in Doña Ana County support OMDP in its current state.