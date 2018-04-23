Las Cruces Holding Meetings On Water Rate Review

The Utility Customer Advisory Group (UCAG) is hosting seven Open Houses across Las Cruces during the last week in April and the first week in May. It’s an effort to connect with our community to discuss a Water Rate Review underway now. The Rate Review will likely result in approximately a $2.25 monthly increase in water bills. That’s for the average residential water customer using 10,000 gallons monthly, at the first of a three-year rate increase phase-in plan.

Eugene Suttmiller, chair of the UCAG Ad Hoc Committee, explains, “We have studied this issue inside and out for the past year, reviewed revenue requirements and the cost of providing water services. It’s been nine years since the last water rate increase, and we are now hosting informal Open Houses to share our findings and gather input from our community.”

“There are two possibilities for increasing water rates – a full cost implementation or a phased-in option,” says Suttmiller. “We are hoping for feedback from the public to guide us in which direction we should go.”

GOOD TO KNOW:

• The average residential monthly water bill today is $27.55

• Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) must increase rates by $3.8 million annually.

• LCU operates as an Enterprise Fund and is not funded by tax dollars.

The Open Houses – all scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - are planned all around the City, starting with an informational presentation in the lobby of City Hall from on Tuesday evening April 24th.

Tuesday, 4/24/2018 – City Hall Lobby – 700 N. Main St.

Wednesday, 4/25/2018 – LCU Conference Room Lobby – 680 N. Motel Blvd.

Thursday, 4/26/2018 – East Mesa Public Safety Complex Community Room – 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Wednesday, 5/2/2018 – Lynn Middle School Cafeteria – 950 S. Walnut St.

Thursday, 5/3/2018 – Frank O’Brien Papen Center Auditorium – 304 Bell Ave.

Tuesday, 5/8/2018 – City Hall Council Chambers (Full Presentation) -700 N. Main St.

Wednesday, 5/9/2018 – LCU Conference Room 218 (Full Presentation) - 680 N. Motel Blvd.

The public is encouraged to attend one or more of the UCAG Open Houses. All documents associated with the rate review process are located at www.las-cruces.org, and then simply search for “UCAG.” Customers may also email the UCAG Committee at ucag@las.cruces.org.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities

You can reach Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.