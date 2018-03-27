Las Cruces to Host New Mexico Outdoor Economics Conference

Las Cruces, New Mexico – This coming May 3rd and 4th, Las Cruces will host leaders from across New Mexico and the nation to explore successful strategies for creating jobs in tourism and outdoor recreation based on protected public lands. Here is the information provided by the conference organizers:

Conference organizers hope to develop strategies and continue momentum capitalizing on increased interest in and visitation to New Mexico driven by public lands including Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks and Rio Grande del Norte National Monument, established in 2014 and 2013, respectively.

The Outdoor Economics Conference will include panel discussions about successful community programs around the country that promote nearby public lands and will include directors of “Outdoor Recreation Offices” from multiple Western states as well as leaders in the outdoor recreation industry.

Citizens and leaders interested in developing businesses and governmental policies connected to the outdoor recreation industry are encouraged to attend. To attend, register online at www.outdooreconomicsnm.com. The registration fee is $25.

The New Mexico Outdoor Economics Conference will be held at the Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces, 705 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, New Mexico.

On May 3rd, the conference will hold panel discussions and an evening reception in the Organ Mountains. On May 4th, conference attendees will be able to participate in one of four different tours into the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

Featured Sessions and Speakers

The conference will include the following featured sessions and speakers. (Visit www.outdooreconomicsnm.comto view the conference program and speaker bios.)

· Opening Address by U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich & U.S. Senator Tom Udall (*by video*) and Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima

· Local Community Public Lands Marketing Successes

· Outfitter & Outdoor Recreation Industry Leaders

· State Offices of Outdoor Recreation

· New Mexico Monuments, Parks, & LWCF Successes

Conference speakers include:

· U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall (*by video*)

· Ken Miyagishima, Mayor of Las Cruces

· Mike Caldwell, Mayor of Ogden Utah

· Kevney Dugan, President and CEO of “Visit Bend” Oregon

· Suzanne Catlett, President of Escalante & Boulder Utah Chamber of Commerce

· Carrie Hamblen, CEO & President of the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce

· Anna Olson, President/CEO of Jackson Hole Wyoming Chamber of Commerce

· Jessica Wahl, Government Affairs Manager of the Outdoor Industry Association

· Ashley Korenblat, Western Spirit Cycling & Public Lands Solutions

· Kenji Haroutunian, Director of the California Outdoor Recreation Partners

· Devaki Murch, Trade Show Manager of the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance

· Luis Benitez, Director of the Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation

· Tom Adams, Director of the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation

· Jon Snyder, Outdoor Recreation and Economic Development Policy Advisor to the Governor of Washington

· Chris Lang, Owner of Organ Mountain Outfitters

· Brooks Thostenson, Founder and Owner of Taos Mountain Energy Bar

· Dan Irion, Owner of Taos Mesa Brewing Company

· Andrew Black, Director of Community Relations & Education, New Mexico Wildlife

Goals of the Conference Include:

· Showcase successful local and state governmental strategies for promoting and growing the outdoor recreation industry.

· Facilitate networking opportunities for New Mexico companies and entrepreneurs connected to outdoor recreation.

· Provide new ideas and success stories to outfitters and members of the hospitality industry for promoting the outdoor recreation industry and protected public lands.

· Highlight opportunities in Doa Ana County for outdoor recreation companies and suppliers.

Sponsors of the New Mexico Outdoor Economics Conference include New Mexico Wild, City of Las Cruces, Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, Town of Mesilla, Outdoor Industry Association, Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance, and Union Pacific.

To learn more about New Mexico Outdoor Economics Conference visit www.outdooreconomicsnm.com. There, you can view the schedule, list of speakers and their bios, and register for the conference.