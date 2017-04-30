Las Cruces Library Offers Free Computer Classes in May

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., will host free computer literacy classes during the month of May in the second floor, computer training lab. Registration is not required, however, only the first 9 attendees will be guaranteed a computer. Attendees are welcome to bring their own laptops if space permits.

Introduction to Computers: The Basics

2 - 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2017

A class for the absolute beginner. It will introduce students to the parts of the computer and mouse skills. Students will learn the components of Windows-based programs.

Windows 10

2 - 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2017

This class will describe the new features of Windows 10 and how to navigate the new operating system. Topics covered are the new Start Menu, Cortana and how to customize the desktop.

Internet for Beginners

2 - 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2017

A class for those who want to learn how to go online and move around the internet with ease. Students will learn how to access websites, navigate, what web addresses are, basic searching skills, and internet safety.

Introduction to Computers: File Management

2 - 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 23

This is a basic class where students will learn how to manage files by saving, attaching and storing information.

For more information, contact the Reference Desk at 575/528-4005 or library.reference@las-cruces.org. Anyone who will require accommodation for a disability to attend this event, please notify the library 48 hours in advance at

575/528-4005.