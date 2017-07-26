Las Cruces Man Charged In Assault

A Las Cruces man has been charged for his involvement in Tuesday afternoon’s incident on Rio Grande Street that left a man hospitalized.

Luke James Macaw, 31, of the 1600 block of Rio Grande Street, is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance call at Macaw’s home on Rio Grande Street. Officers arrived to find a 32-year-old man who fled from the home, was wearing one handcuff and appeared to have been beaten.

Investigators learned that several people were at Macaw’s home Tuesdaywhen Macaw accused the 32-year-old man of stealing from him. Macaw allegedly armed himself with a .22 caliber rifle and used it to threaten the victim. During the confrontation, another man is alleged to have used a baseball bat to strike the victim causing his injuries.

The victim apparently broke out a window and yelled for help. He then fled the home and sought refuge at a neighbor’s home.

Macaw was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived on scene. Macaw was subsequently booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Investigators are still trying to determine who else was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at(575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police