Las Cruces Man Charged With Felonies After Children Test Positive For Meth

Las Cruces police arrested a man suspected of abusing his girlfriend’s 8-year-old daughter and smoking methamphetamine in the home occupied by the girl and two younger children.

Eddie Castillo, 22, of the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue, is charged with two counts of child abuse not resulting in death or great bodily harm. The charges are both third-degree felonies.

On Dec. 28, 2017, Las Cruces police conducted a welfare check on an 8-month-old boy who was enrolled at a local daycare center. Personnel at the daycare complained that the infant boy and his 6- and 8-year-old sisters always appeared to be dirty and inadequately clothed.

Officers went to their 29-year-old mother’s home and found it to be without the basic necessities to serve as a safe place for children to live. Upon further investigation, officers discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the residence, and within reach of the children.

The children were interviewed and investigators learned that they had significant knowledge of drug use within the home. Two of the children, the 8-month-old and 8-year-old, ultimately tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators also learned of bruising on the 8-year-old girl and determined it occurred when Castillo kicked her on her lower back.

Investigators are continuing their investigation and additional charges are possible.

Castillo was arrested on a warrant Monday, Jan. 22, and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police