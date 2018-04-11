Las Cruces Man Charged with Kidnapping after Bizarre Day-long Incident

A 20-year-old Las Cruces man was arrested Tuesday on a kidnapping charge, and police expect to file charges against his girlfriend who is suspected of participating in the crime that resulted in Tuesday evening’s SWAT callout on the 2100 block of Lester Avenue.

Eduardo Darcy Rosell, 20, of the 100 block of Colorado Avenue, is charged with a first-degree felony count of kidnapping. He also faces a charge of violating terms of his probation.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a possible kidnapping of a woman who sought help at the Wells Fargo Bank on 500 S. Main St. The 26-year-old victim told investigators that another woman, Rosell’s 27-year-old girlfriend, posted bond for her at about 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Dona Ana County Detention Center. Investigators learned that the 27-year-old woman posted $700 bond but demanded that the 26-year-old victim repay $1,000.

Investigators believe the victim was taken to a home on the 2100 block of Lester Avenue where she was held against her will by Rosell and his girlfriend. The victim told detectives that, at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Rosell’s girlfriend pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she did not pay the $1,000. Shortly before 9 a.m., the victim was taken to Wells Fargo but was unable to produce the money and did not feel safe telling anyone at the bank about her situation.

At about 11:30 a.m., the victim was taken to the Walmart store on Walton Boulevard to cash a payroll check. The victim was unable to cash the check and was taken back to the Lester residence, at gunpoint, by Rosell. The victim told investigators that when she entered the Lester home, her boyfriend was there and appeared to be unconscious and bloody.

Investigators learned that, at about 3 p.m., the victim was again taken to Wells Fargo but this time alerted bank employees of her situation. Officers interviewed the victim and determined that Rosell and others were likely at the home on Lester Avenue. Officers responded to Lester and detained several subjects but Rosell remained inside the home and refused commands to exit.

LCPD’s SWAT team was activated and, at about 8:30 p.m., Rosell was taken into custody. Rosell was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond. Charges against Rosell’s girlfriend are expected to be filed later today. The 26-year-old woman and her boyfriend were not seriously injured during the day-long incident.

Information from Las Cruces Police