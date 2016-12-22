Las Cruces Man Indicted for Aggravated Assault

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Today, District Attorney Mark D’Antonio announced that a grand jury has indicted a Las Cruces man accused of assaulting his roommate with a deadly weapon.

Jacob Hayes, 33, is charged with one count of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Dec. 10 on the 2400 block of Picacho Avenue in Las Cruces. A witness told investigators he saw the defendant threaten his roommate with a compound bow.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces up to 18 months in prison. However, he could face an additional four years behind bars for being a habitual offender.

Information from 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office