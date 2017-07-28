Las Cruces man ordered to pay more than $371,000 in restitution to fraud victims

LAS CRUCES – Doña Ana County District Attorney Mark D’Antonio on Fridayannounced that Raiden Castro from Las Cruces was ordered to pay more than $371,000 in restitution to victims he is accused of defrauding. Castro, 23, pleaded no contest on Thursday to 18 counts of fraud.

Castro was accused of defrauding a 79-year-old Las Cruces woman out of more than $300,000 in 2015 and 2016, and defrauding a 93-year-old Las Cruces man out of more than $60,000 in December 2016 and January 2017. He was arrested by the Las Cruces Police Department on January 27, 2017.

On Thursday, Castro pleaded no contest to five counts of fraud over $2,500, a third-degree felony, as well as four counts of fraud over $500, a fourth-degree felony. Castro also pleaded no contest to two counts of fraud over $250, a misdemeanor, and six counts of fraud in the amount of $250 or less.

According to investigators, Castro approached potential customers as the owner of two businesses, Zia Landscaping and Zia Detailing. Castro allegedly offered his services to customers, befriended them, gained their trust and began embezzling large amounts of cash from them.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Castro was ordered to pay back the $371,404.89 he is charged with defrauding his victims of. District Judge Fernando R. Macias ordered Castro to undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation in the custody of the New Mexico Department of Corrections before sentencing. Prosecutors intend to ask for 25 years in prison, with all but 10 years suspended.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel Sewell prosecuted the case on behalf of the State.

Information from Third Judicial District Attorney's Office | Mark D'Antonio