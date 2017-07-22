Las Cruces man pleads guilty to sexually abusing seven-year-old

LAS CRUCES – Doña Ana County District Attorney Mark D’Antonio on Friday announced that Noel Mendoza, 31, of Las Cruces, pleaded guilty Thursday to coercing a seven-year-old girl into performing a sexual act on him in 2016.

Mendoza was arrested June 28, 2016, after the victim in the case disclosed during a forensic interview that Mendoza had used chocolate syrup to entice her into performing a sexual act on him. The interview was being conducted in connection with an investigation into another case. The victim is a relative of Mendoza’s.

During an interrogation, Mendoza admitted an incident had taken place, but that he had been asleep at the time. He told investigators he awoke to the child performing a sexual act on him.

Mendoza pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor under the age of 13, a second-degree felony.

“That the defendant in this case decided to plead guilty is a testament to the strength of the investigation and the evidence against him,” D’Antonio said. “I commend the victim in this case for coming forward, and I’m thankful that she will be spared the difficult experience of having to testify at trial.”

District Judge Fernando R. Macias ordered Mendoza to undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation before sentencing. Mendoza faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, and will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Assistant District Attorney Heather Cosentino Chavez prosecuted the case on behalf of the State.

Information from Third Judicial District Attorney's Office | Mark D'Antonio