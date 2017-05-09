Las Cruces Man Sentenced To Five Years For Meth Conviction

ALBUQUERQUE – Benjamin David Romero, 38, of Las Cruces, N.M., was sentenced today in federal court to 60 months in prison for his conviction on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Romero will be on supervised release for four years after completing his prison sentence.

Romero and co-defendant Roque Henry Atencio, 42, also of Las Cruces, were arrested on Feb. 6, 2016, on a criminal complaint charging them with methamphetamine trafficking offenses. According to the complaint, Romero and Atencio sold two bags containing an aggregate of 47.35 grams of pure methamphetamine to undercover law enforcement agents in Doña Ana County, N.M., on April 2, 2015.

Romero and Atencio were indicted on April 21, 2016, and were charged with participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine on April 2, 2015. The indictment included forfeiture allegations requiring Romero and Atencio to forfeit $2,000 to the United States.

During today’s sentencing hearing, Romero entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In entering the guilty plea, Romero pled guilty to the indictment and admitted that on April 2, 2015, he provided approximately 47.35 grams of pure methamphetamine to Atencio, which Atencio subsequently sold to an individual working with law enforcement.

Atencio entered a guilty plea on Oct. 5, 2016, without the benefit of a plea agreement. At sentencing, Atencio faces a statutory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison. Atencio remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing, which is currently scheduled for May 22, 2017.

This case was investigated by the Las Cruces office of Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark A. Saltman of the U.S. Attorney’s Las Cruces Branch Office.

Information from Department of Justice