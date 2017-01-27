Las Cruces Man Suspected of Embezzling $200,000-plus from Elderly Residents

Police have arrested a 23-year-old Las Cruces man suspected of embezzling more than $200,000 from two elderly residents he befriended, and investigators have reason to believe he may have victimized others within the community.

Raiden Castro, who has addresses at 5800 Stern Drive and the 300 block of Linda Vista, is charged with 18 counts of embezzlement. Five of those charges are felony counts for embezzlement of more than $2,500 while four are felony counts for embezzlement of more than $500. Three misdemeanor counts are for embezzlement of more than $250 and six are misdemeanors for embezzlement of less than $250.

Las Cruces Police detectives learned that Castro approached potential customers as the owner of two businesses – Zia Landscaping and Zia Detailing. Detectives learned that Castro offered his services to customers but then befriended them, gained their trust and began embezzling large amounts of cash from them.

Detectives believe that Castro tricked a 93-year-old man into writing 11 checks – under the guise of loans – from Dec. 21, 2016, through Jan. 3, 2017. The 11 checks totaled $45,360. Detectives also believe he embezzled more than $180,000 from a 79-year-old woman in 2015 and 2016.

Detectives learned that Castro spent some of the money on paying off two mobile homes that he rents, purchased multiple vehicles, and paid for repairs and upgrades to those vehicles.

LCPD detectives obtained a warrant for Castro’s arrested on Jan. 20. He was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27, and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Detectives have reason to believe that Castro may have victimized other elderly residents. Anyone suspicious of dealings with Castro, or anyone who feels they may have fallen victim to Castro, is asked to contact police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police