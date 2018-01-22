Las Cruces Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Neighbor

Las Cruces police arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a neighbor Saturday evening.

Daniel Romanczuk, 27, of the 2300 block of Espanola Street, is charged with one count of criminal sexual penetration. The charge is a third-degree felony.

Las Cruces police investigators learned that a woman was inside her apartment when she heard a knock on her door on Saturday evening. She opened the door and Romanczuk, a neighbor and acquaintance of the woman, entered.

The woman indicated to investigators that she and Romanczuk engaged in small-talk and he inquired about her wishes to be his girlfriend, which she refused. The woman indicated to investigators that her refusal appeared to upset Romanczuk. A short while later she went to her bedroom to retrieve a cell phone charger, and Romanczuk and her 2-year-old daughter followed.

Investigators learned that Romanczuk pushed the woman’s 2-year-old daughter out of the bedroom and closed the door. The woman became frightened and indicated to investigators that she opened the door and retrieved her daughter. The woman alleged that a short while later, Romanczuk pushed her down, on the bed, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman claimed that she repeatedly refused his advances, tried to prevent the assault and told him no multiple times.

Romanczuk was arrested late Saturday evening and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police