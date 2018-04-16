Las Cruces Man Suspected in Sunday Evening Armed Robbery

Las Cruces police arrested one of the three men suspected of committing an armed robbery on a homeowner lateSunday evening.

Jesus Manuel Gonzales, 19, of the 700 block of Manzanita Street, is charged with one count of armed robbery. The charge is a second-degree felony.

Detectives learned that, at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, a witness reported that four men were walking near the intersection of San Pedro Street and Texas Avenue when one of them opened fire and struck a parked Chevrolet pickup. The pickup was struck twice by the gunfire and the four men fled the area south on San Pedro.

While detectives were investigating the shooting, another man called police from the 900 block of south San Pedro to report that three men just committed an armed robbery at his home. Detectives learned the victim heard a commotion outside and went to his front door to find a man, later identified as Gonzales, who appeared to be out of breath and asked if he could come inside.

The victim told detectives that he allowed Gonzales to come inside and was surprised when two other men appeared from a concealed location and also entered his home.

Detective learned that, once inside the home, Gonzales asked the homeowner if he’d sell his cell phone. The three suspects then discussed robbing the victim. Words were exchanged between the suspects and homeowner before one of the suspects struck the victim with the muzzle of a handgun. The suspect also pointed the handgun at the victim in a threatening manner. The suspects fled the area with the victim’s fanny pack and cell phone.

A short while later, an LCPD officer spotted the three suspects nearby but they all fled on foot. The officer ultimately located Gonzales and took him into custody. Detectives learned that Gonzales was in possession of the victim’s cell phone when he was detained.

Police are still investigating both incidents and hope to identify the men who accompanied Gonzales. Gonzales was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police