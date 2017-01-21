Las Cruces March Draws An Estimated 1,500

Over 20 organizations from Las Cruces united downtown Saturday for an event in solidarity with the March on Washington. Unified Community Action hosted speakers, performers and community members.

The Unified Community Action event began at 9 a.m. followed by a scheduled keynote address from Dr. Bobbie Green of the NAACP at 10:30 a.m. A solidarity march around the downtown mall was held at 11 a.m.

A statement from Unified Community Action stated: "In solidarity with immigrants, children and families, women, the LGBTQIA+ community, Muslims, Jewish people, Indigenous people, people of color, and people with disabilities who are attacked, threatened and dehumanized in this country, we stand together peacefully in a united front against all oppressors. We recognize that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us. We ask fellow New Mexicans to make our voices heard for the protection of our basic human rights, our safety, our health, our environment, and income equity to build a more free and united Las Cruces."

The Board of the Las Cruces Coalition for Reproductive Justice united community organizations for the event. “We believe we must understand ourselves, our responsibility towards each other, and the impact of our decisions in a globalized, interconnected world,” said Jan Thompson of LCCRJ.