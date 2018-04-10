Las Cruces Mother Involved in Crash Charged with DWI and Child Abuse

A woman suspected of DWI has been charged with child abuse after having her 7-year-old daughter as a passenger during a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Desiree A. Mirabal, 36, of the 8900 block of Mission Lane, is charged with a third-degree felony count of child abuse and a misdemeanor count of aggravated driving while under the influence.

Sometime after midnight on Sunday, April 8, Las Cruces police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Highway 70 near Sonoma Ranch Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a white 1999 Dodge van that had been driven by Mirabal with her 7-year-old daughter as a passenger. The van had damage to its front-end and a broken passenger-side window. No major injuries were reported.

In speaking to Mirabal, officers observed her to have bloodshot, watery eyes and her speech was slurred. Mirabal also indicated that she had consumed alcohol prior to the crash.

Officers performed standardized field sobriety tests on Mirabal which indicated she was likely impaired. Subsequent advanced tests confirmed her level of intoxication to be above the legal limit.

Mirabal was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center but has since been released on bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police