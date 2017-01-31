Las Cruces Mother, Son Charged in Aggravated Battery Incident

A Las Cruces mother and her son are suspected of beating up a friend in a dispute over a television set.

Deborah K. Seely, 47, and her 25-year-old son, Joshua Bazzell-Seely, are both charged with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Las Cruces Police learned that on Saturday, Jan. 28, Deborah Seely and her son went to the home of a friend, a 40-year-old woman, to retrieve a TV that had been loaned to her. When Deborah Seely learned that the woman sold the TV, Seely allegedly punched the woman.

Detectives learned that Joshua Seely then entered the 40-year-old woman’s residence and also proceeded to punch the woman.

The 40-year-old woman received severe facial fractures and was transported to a local hospital. She was subsequently transported to University Medical Center of El Paso. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Deborah Seely and Joshua Seely were both arrested on Saturday, Jan. 28, and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center. Joshua Seely posted bond Jan. 29 while Deborah Seely was released on bond Jan. 30.

Information from Las Cruces Police