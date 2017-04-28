Las Cruces Movies in the Park

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department presents the 2017 Movies in the Park Program. Movies in the Park will begin at dusk on Saturday, May 13, with Disney’s “Moana”. Movies will be shown twice a month, May through September, on Saturdays at Young Park, 1905 E. Nevada Ave., with the exception of Disney’s “The Jungle Book 2016,” which will be shown at the Plaza de Las Cruces on May 27. All movies are free.

The movies will all be presented at Young Park, 1905 E. Nevada Ave., Saturday’s at dusk, with the latest showing of family and kid friendly movies. Bring the family and enjoy an evening of fun.

Movies in the Park will run from May 13, through September 23:

May

13 Moana

27 The Jungle Book 2016 (Plaza de Las Cruces)

June

10 The Secret Life of Pets

24 Pete’s Dragon

July

15 Rogue One, A Star Wars Story

29 Alice Through the Looking Glass

August

12 Sing

26 The Lego Batman Movie

September

9 The BFG

23 Finding Dory

Schedule and location subject to change without notice. For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at575/541-2550.