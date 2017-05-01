Las Cruces Munson Center Dining Room Closure

The dining room at Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St., will be closed May 8, through May 12, 2017, for sanding and refinishing the dining room floor.

All lunch congregate meals at Munson will be temporarily relocated to the Eastside Community Center, 310 N. Tornillo St., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Henry Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Rd., 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Frank O’Brien Papen Center, 304 W. Bell St., 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; and Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Dr., Tuesdays and Thursdays only from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Congregate meals at Munson will resume the week of May 15, 2017 at the normal hours. For meal reservations call 528-3012 by 1 p.m. the day before.

All exercise classes will be suspended the week of May 8 -12, but will resume the week of May 15, 2017. All other activities and art classes will continue without interruption.

For more information, contact Michael Garcia, recreation facility manager, at 575-541-2005 or 575-528-3000 or by email atmgarcia@las-cruces.org.