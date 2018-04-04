The Las Cruces Museum of Art features the All-City High Schools Senior Show 2018

The All-City High Schools Senior Show 2018 opens in the Museum of Art on Friday, April 20 and continues through Saturday, April 28. The exhibition will feature works in a broad variety of art media. An artists’ reception with student-performed music, culinary competition, and awards presentation will be held on Friday, April 20, from 5pm to 7pm. Participating artists are graduating seniors from Las Cruces area high schools – Las Cruces High, Mayfield, Onate, Centennial, and Alma d’Arte.

The museum is located at 491 N. Main Street and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10am to 4:30pm and Saturday from 9am to 4:30pm. For additional information, visit the website at: http://las-cruces.org/museums or call 575-541-2137.