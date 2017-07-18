Las Cruces Museum of Art features From the Ground Up XXVIII Regional Juried Ceramics Exhibition

From the Ground Up XXVIII Regional Juried Ceramics Exhibition,featuring ceramic art by artists living in the Rocky Mountain region of the U.S., opens in the Las Cruces Museum of Art Friday, Aug. 4, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 21. An artist’s reception and awards presentation will be held from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Awards will be presented by exhibition juror Steven Hill. The biennial exhibition is co-hosted by the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces.

The first of two artists’ panel discussions will be held at 5:30 p.m.Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the Branigan Cultural Center, next door to the Museum of Art. Participating artists are Deborah Moore, Barbara Williams, Glenn Schwaiger, Dina Edens, and Andrew Nagem.

The museum is located at 491 N. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Saturday.

For more information, visit the website at museums.las-cruces.orgor call 575/541-2137.

If you need an accommodation for a disability to enable you to fully participate in this event please contact the museum 48 hours prior to the event.