Las Cruces Offers Day Off to Attend Aggies Bowl Game

Las Cruces City Manager Stuart C. Ed is making it very enticing for City associates to attend next Friday’s Arizona Bowl in Tucson. Buy a ticket to the game and he will authorize an administrative day off.

“The Aggies going to their first bowl game in 57 years is huge for the community and our organization,” Ed said. “There is a lot of Aggie pride and a huge amount of interest in the game. Many of our associates attended, graduated or are otherwise connected to NMSU, so it’s only right that they be given every opportunity to attend.”

Ed said for associates to benefit from the administrative day off, they must provide proof that they purchased a ticket. The final decision of how many associates can be off Dec. 29, is discretionary on the part of department directors to ensure operations continue uninterrupted. Those approved will not have their leave accruals impacted.

Ed himself is an Aggie having received his Masters of Public Administration and Minor in Accounting from NMSU.

The NMSU Aggies take on the Utah State Aggies in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Kickoff is at3:30 p.m. MST.