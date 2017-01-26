Las Cruces’ own “Gypsy Sage Artists” to be featured at Nopalito’s Galeria

LAS CRUCES, NM: In conjunction with Las Cruces’ Love of Art Month, five local female artists, known as the Gypsy Sage Artists, will showcase their recent works February 3rd through February 28, 2017 at Nopalito’s Galeria located at 310 South Mesquite Street in the historic Mesquite district of Las Cruces.

The Gypsy Sage Artists members include longtime friends and fellow painters Wendy Robin Weir, Kat Ahlefeld, Laurie Churchill, Sue Feinsod and Marj Leininger.

The Gypsy Sage Artists group was formed in an effort to work collectively as artists sharing resources, creativity and encouragement to showcase each of the artists’ varied styles in exhibits which change location twice a year.

“It just made sense for us to come together - and exhibit together, too. Each one of us is inspired daily by the colors, the landscape and the originality of our region’s history and culture. To see how that creativity plays out from five different artistic visions is pretty cool. The fact that we’re all friends makes it super special.” said Gypsy Sage Artist, Wendy Robin Weir.

Two additional female artists have been invited to show their work and compliment the Gypsy Sage Artists exhibit. Kate Fennell Carlson’s repurposed furniture and recycled leather gift items will be featured along with Jewelry and gift items from glass artist Debra CoxBothern.

The exhibit opens with a reception Friday, February 3rd from 430-9:30pm. The Gypsy Sage Artist exhibit will be open to the public Saturdays from 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sundays Noon -4pm through February 28, 2017. For more information call (575) 650-7543.