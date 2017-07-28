Las Cruces Plans "National Night Out" Events

The Las Cruces police and fire departments are hosting Tuesday evening’s National Night Out on Main Street Downtown.

National Night Out will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, along Main Street in downtown Las Cruces. Parking for the event can be found in the lots surrounding Main Street Downtown or at City Hall.

National Night Out is a free community event that gives residents an evening to meet their neighbors and area first responders. National Night Out is kid-friendly with many giveaways and one-on-one interaction with first responders from throughout southern New Mexico.

The Las Cruces Police Department will hold a free Ident-A-Child during the evening. Parents or caregivers receive a photo ID card which can be used in the event a child becomes lost or missing.

Information from Las Cruces Police