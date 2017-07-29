Las Cruces Police Chief Retiring At End Of 2017

Las Cruces City Manager Stuart C. Ed announced that Police Chief Jaime R. Montoya will retire on Dec. 23, 2017. Montoya was named police chief on Dec. 29, 2013.

Montoya is a 26-year veteran of the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD). He holds a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and graduated from the Las Cruces Police Academy in 1991. During his career, he served as a patrol officer, traffic officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and deputy chief in charge of the department’s operations and budget.

In announcing Montoya’s retirement, Ed said, “Jaime is a fantastic police chief and leaves behind a legacy of leadership. His department is professional and well run. He is a tremendous credit to our community. My deepest and heartfelt thanks to him and his family.”

Montoya stated, “It has been rewarding to work for the City of Las Cruces and its citizens. I wish nothing but the best for the future of the Las Cruces Police Department and the City. I will never be able to repay the community, the city and the department for all they have given me. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with P.R.I.D.E.”

Informtion from city of Las Cruces