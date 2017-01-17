Las Cruces Police Hope to ID Driver Killed in Stern Drive Crash

Police are still trying to identify the driver who was killed in Sunday morning’s crash off Stern Drive just south of Las Cruces.

The young man was driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Equinox that had been reported stolen at about 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, from the 200 block of Ironwood Drive. The owner of the Equinox had started the vehicle to warm it up and left it unattended momentarily when it was stolen.

The Equinox was seen heading southbound on Stern Drive at a high rate of speed when if left the roadway and crashed into a large pecan tree near Mile Marker 4. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to University Medical Center of El Paso where he succumbed to his injuries at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the crash which occurred outside city limits.

No driver’s license was located and police have not been able to identify the driver. He was described as Hispanic with a light complexion, approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall weighing about 120 pounds. He had brown hair and brown eyes, and was possibly in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information that can help identify him is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police