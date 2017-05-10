Las Cruces Police Identify Driver And Victims In Fatal Crash; Charges Expected

Las Cruces Police have identified the victims in Sunday’s deadly crash on Valley View Avenue as 29-year-old Denise Chavez and 36-year-old Arturo Cordova.

Carlos C. Garcia, 50, of the 4200 block of Winters Street, was the driver of the GMC Yukon that struck Chavez and Cordova as they walked along Valley View Avenue during the early-morning hours of Sunday, May 7. Garcia remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition at University Medical Center of El Paso.

The investigation into the crash continues and charges against Garcia are expected, but have not yet been filed.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday police were dispatched to the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrians crash at the intersection of Valley View Avenue and Winters Street. Officers arrived to find Chavez and Cordova unresponsive. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

Chavez and Cordova were both run over by the gold 2000 GMC Yukon which then struck a rock wall at the intersection of Valley View and Winters. The crash critically injured Garcia who was airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that Garcia had been in an argument with several individuals at a home on Calle Americana prior to the crash.

More information will be released if charges are filed against Garcia.

