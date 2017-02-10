Las Cruces Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Las Cruces Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred lateThursday evening in the parking lot of a local IHOP restaurant.

At about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery of a 20-year-old woman in the parking lot of the IHOP at 351 E. University Ave.

Investigators learned that the woman was sitting in her vehicle when a man approached, displayed a handgun and demanded she hand over her wallet and cell phone. The woman was not physically injured.

The man was said to be African-American in his late 40s or early 50s, approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police