Las Cruces Police Investigate Armed Robbery

Las Cruces Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred earlyWednesday morning near the Casa Bandera Apartments on University Avenue.

Investigators learned that, shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, a resident of the apartment complex was in the parking lot, inside his vehicle, when he was confronted by an armed man who demanded the victim’s wallet. Another man, believe to be the primary suspect’s accomplice and appeared to act as a lookout, stood nearby during the incident.

After the armed robbery, both suspects fled south through the apartment complex toward University Avenue.

The primary suspect is described as a tall, thin man who covered his face with a mask. He wore a black hoodie and dark-colored pants. The primary suspect was said to be armed with a black handgun. The accomplice was described as shorter than the primary suspect. He also covered his face with a mask. Both suspects are believed to be African-American.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police