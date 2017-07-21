Las Cruces Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Family Dollar

Las Cruces Police are investigating an armed robbery committed Thursday evening at a local Family Dollar store.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, officers were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store, 745 N. Valley Dr. Investigators learned that a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, displayed a handgun and ordered employees to give him money.

The employees handed over cash from one of the registers and the suspect fled from the store in a white vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses described the man as Hispanic, about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 150 pounds. He was said to be in his mid-20s with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.



Information from Las Cruces Police