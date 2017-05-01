Las Cruces Police Investigate Death Of Four-Month-Old Boy

Las Cruces Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 4-month-old boy who was found by his parents to be unconscious and not breathing Saturday morning.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, Las Cruces police and firefighters were dispatched to a medical call on the 900 block of Madrid Avenue. Firefighters performed CPR on the infant for several minutes but were unable to resuscitate the 4-month-old. The infant was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Investigators learned that the infant’s parents awoke to find their young son not breathing. The infant’s mother started CPR while police and fire were summoned to the residence.

The investigating is ongoing. More information will be provided if circumstances change.

Information from Las Cruces Police