Las Cruces Police Investigate Fatal Crash; Two Dead, Apparently Run Over By SUV

Las Cruces Police are investigating the deaths of two individuals who appear to have been run over by the driver of a sport utility vehicle early Sunday morning.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, May 7, police were dispatched to the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrians crash at the intersection of Valley View Avenue and Winters Street. Officers arrived to find a 28-year-old woman and 36-year-old man unresponsive. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

Both appear to have been run over by the gold GMC Yukon which then struck a rock wall.

After striking the two pedestrians, the Yukon struck a rock wall at the intersection of Valley View and Winters. The driver, a 50-year-old man, was airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso. His condition is unknown at this time.

Preliminary information from the investigation indicates that the driver of the Yukon had been in an argument with several individuals at a nearby residence prior to the crash.

Police are continuing their investigation. A portion of Valley View Avenue and Winters Street will remain closed to traffic Sunday while the investigation is underway.

No other information is expected to be released today.

Information from Las Cruces Police