Las Cruces Police Investigate Second Infant Death in Three Days

For the second time in three days Las Cruces Police are investigating the death of an infant who was found not breathing.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of east Hadley Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, after a mother found her 4-month-old boy not breathing. The young child was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the infant was sleeping in his mother’s bed. A relative called 911 shortly after the infant’s mother discovered that the young boy was not breathing.

On Saturday, April 29, police began investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy found not breathing at a home on the 900 block of Madrid Avenue. That infant was pronounced dead at the residence.

The investigations into both deaths are ongoing and may take some time. More information will be provided if circumstances in either case change.

Information from Las Cruces Police