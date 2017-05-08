Las Cruces Police Need Help Identifying Suspected Shoplifters

Las Cruces Police are trying to identify two women suspected of shoplifting more than $900 worth of merchandise from a store at the Mesilla Valley Mall.

Investigators learned that sometime before 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, two women were seen filling a bag with merchandise at the Ulta Beauty store inside the Mesilla Valley Mall. They were then seen leaving the store with the bag and failing to pay for any of the merchandise. The amount of merchandise stolen totaled approximately $975.

The women were seen leaving the mall parking lot in a black Chrysler 300. Store surveillance cameras captured images of the women.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the two women. Anyone with information that can help identify them is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip by text message to CRIMES (274637), keyword LCTIPS.

The Crime Stoppers number and text messaging services are operational 24 hours a day and you do not have to give your name to collect a reward.

Information from Las Cruces Police