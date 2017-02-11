Las Cruces Police Search For Shooting Suspect

Las Cruces Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Dove Lane.

At about 11:30 a.m. police were dispatched to the report of shots fired and on arrival learned that at least one person was fired upon by the suspect who was shooting from a motor vehicle.

Las Cruces Police are searching for 35-year-old Joseph N. Crespin Jr. of the 100 block of North Tornillo Street. Crespin is described as 5’11’’, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. An arrest warrant has been issued for Crespin and charges him with shooting from a motor vehicle.

Crespin should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on Crespin’s whereabouts is asked to call Las Cruces Police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police