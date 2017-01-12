Las Cruces Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery

Las Cruces Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a sandwich deliveryman at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2600 E. Idaho Ave. The 21-year-old Jimmy John’s employee made a delivery and was returning to his vehicle when he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The deliveryman was thrown to the ground and one of the men displayed a handgun and demanded money. The two suspects obtained a small amount of cash and were last seen running eastbound on Idaho. The Jimmy John’s employee was not seriously injured.

The suspects were both described as Hispanic men about 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police