KRWG

Las Cruces Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery

By News Editor And Partners 19 minutes ago

Las Cruces Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a sandwich deliveryman at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2600 E. Idaho Ave. The 21-year-old Jimmy John’s employee made a delivery and was returning to his vehicle when he was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The deliveryman was thrown to the ground and one of the men displayed a handgun and demanded money. The two suspects obtained a small amount of cash and were last seen running eastbound on Idaho. The Jimmy John’s employee was not seriously injured.

The suspects were both described as Hispanic men about 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police