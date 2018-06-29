Las Cruces Police Warn of Door-to-Door Solicitors

Las Cruces police remind residents to use caution when answering the doorbell after a man reportedly tried to pass himself off as an employee of El Paso Electric.

Police learned that a resident of Encantada Park was recently approached by a man who indicated that the homeowner’s electric bill was past due. The homeowner had just paid his bill and tried to show the man his receipt. Before the homeowner could gather the receipt, the man had already left the residence.

The uninvited solicitor did not ask for any money but, to the homeowner, that appeared to be the man’s intention.

The man was wearing a polo shirt but showed no identification. The pickup he was driving did not appear to be an El Paso Electric vehicle.

El Paso Electric officials have indicated they do not operate in that manner.

Anyone with information on similar incidents, or anyone who has been victimized in such a manner, is asked to call police immediately at (575) 526-0795. Residents should call 911 in the case of an emergency.