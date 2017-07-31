Las Cruces Provides Emergency Assistance to VA with Office Space

The City of Las Cruces has entered into a license agreement with the El Paso VA Health Care System for private office space in unused portions of the Municipal Court building, 135 E. Griggs Ave.

VA caseworkers in Las Cruces were having to vacate their existing location and approached the City for office space. The license agreement, prepared as an emergency accommodation, provides for a total of 1,194 square feet in the north end of the court building. The annual license fee of $9,850.50 is for a two-year period; Aug. 1, 2017 through July 31, 2019.

“When we learned the VA was in need of office space, we immediately responded,” said City Manager Stuart C. Ed. “Their caseworkers provide vital assistance to area veterans and we wanted to ensure their services would continue uninterrupted. We quickly identified available office space and worked out an equitable arrangement to get them in fast,” Ed said.

A license agreement is not a lease, but a non-transferable, non-exclusive right and revocable permission to use the premises in accordance with conditions contained in the agreement.

Information from city of Las Cruces