Las Cruces Public Health Office Offers Back-to-School Immunizations in July

SANTA FE, NM –The New Mexico Department of Health’s Las Cruces Public Health Office will be hosting a back-to-school immunization clinics Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the month of July from 1 to 4 p.m. by appointment onlyat 1170 N. Solano Drive in Las Cruces. The immunization clinic is open to the public and immunizations will be administered at no cost. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s shot record and their insurance card, including Medicaid with them.

The special clinic is part of the Got Shots? immunization campaign. The New Mexico Department of Health, the New Mexico Immunization Coalition, the New Mexico Primary Care Association, and healthcare providers from across the state are partnering again to host immunization clinics throughout the summer for children 18 years old and younger.

Parents should be aware that their children need to be up-to-date on their immunizations to enroll in school each year. Got Shots? provides a great opportunity to get your child up to date!

For questions about the back-to-school immunization clinic or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Las Cruces Public Health Office at 575-528-5001. For a listing of other clinic locations participating in the Got Shots? campaign visitwww.immunizenm.org.