Las Cruces Public Meetings for General Obligation Bond Projects

The City of Las Cruces is requesting resident feedback on community facilities and facility upgrades for an upcoming bond election scheduled later this year. Here is the information provided by the city:

General Obligation (GO) bonds are a funding source for basic infrastructure our growing community requires to thrive such as parks, trails, swimming pools, fire stations, libraries and much more.

“Las Cruces residents need to help identify the types of projects they want for improving our community as a place to live, work and play,” said Jason Smith, Deputy Fire Chief and coordinator for the City’s GO Bond program. “This is why residents should attend public input meetings scheduled in April.”

The City of Las Cruces is asking residents to participate and provide input by either attending public meetings or by sending an email with their input to gobond@las-cruces.org. This input will be considered during the project identification process that will be completed by early May 2018.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, April 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Branigan Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., Roadrunner Room

Saturday, April 14, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Frank O Brien Papen Community Center, 304 Bell Ave.

For more information, contact Jason Smith, Deputy Fire Chief at 575/528-4074 or email gobond@las-cruces.org