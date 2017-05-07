Las Cruces Public Schools To Hold Budget Town Hall Meeting Tuesday

LAS CRUCES---Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Greg Ewing will give an overview of the 2017-18 school district budget during a community town hall meeting on Tuesday, May 9. The one-hour presentation will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the LCPS Administration Building, 505 S. Main. The meeting is open to the public, said district spokesperson Jo Galvan.

The town hall meeting will be televised live on CLC-TV, Comcast channel 20, and online at LCPS.TV, Galvan said.

“Developing a multimillion dollar budget takes many months to complete, and this will be the first opportunity for the Superintendent to give an overview of what the proposed budget may look like for next school year,” Galvan said. “The budget gets put together with input from many stakeholders, so if anyone has a comment or question we’d love to hear from them.”

Galvan said the public should email comments or questions in advance of the meeting to opinions@lcps.net.

The proposed budget will also be discussed by the Board of Education during upcoming meetings. The draft budget will also be posted on the district’s website (www.lcps.k12.nm.us) under the “LCPS Sunshine Portal.” Galvan said the final budget must be approved in June.