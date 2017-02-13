Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center Emergency Pool Closure

The Las Cruces Regional Aquatic Center pool, 1401 E. Hadley Ave., is closed for emergency maintenance repair.

During the closure, all aquatic activities, including aquatic fitness classes, will be canceled. The upstairs gym and fitness classes will remain open and will not be affected during the pool closure. The Parks & Recreation Department will provide additional information on closing and reopening as soon as an emergency maintenance repair timeline has been solidified.

For more information, contact the Las Cruces Regional Aquatics Center at 575/541-2782.