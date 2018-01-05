Las Cruces Renovate Main Street Matching Grant Program Offered in 2018

The City of Las Cruces is now accepting applications for Renovate Main Street grants to encourage businesses and property owners in downtown to upgrade and improve their buildings. This matching grant program is intended to incentivize private investment in downtown and encourage economic development growth.

The Renovate Main Street Program will provide financial reimbursement for the improvement and rehabilitation of Main Street properties intended as storefronts of retail, restaurant and entertainment for-profit businesses. The Renovate Main Street program will reimburse half of the costs for eligible projects up to $25,000 per project.

City Council’s strategic plan makes downtown an area of focus for business growth. City Council approved $250,000 for this incentive program at the Nov. 6, 2017 City Council meeting.

The Economic Development Department is now accepting applications for the Renovate Main Street Program. The application period is open through the 2018 calendar year or while funds last.

Applications are online at http://www.las-cruces.org/departments/economic-development/main-street-downtown/renovate.

For additional information, email downtown@las-cruces.org