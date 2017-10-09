Las Cruces Shooting Damages Home And Vehicle

Las Cruces police are investigating an early-morning shooting that damaged a home and vehicle on the 1200 block of Lees Drive.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of shots fired at a home on the 1200 block of Lees Drive. Officers arrived to find no injuries, but damage to the home and a sport utility vehicle parked nearby.

Officers located several spent shell casings near the roadway in front of the home.

Anyone with information on who may be responsible for the shooting is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Information from Las Cruces Police