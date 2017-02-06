Las Cruces Shooting Injures 14-Year-Old Boy

Las Cruces Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy late Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 4200 block of Charles Street in the northern part of Las Cruces. Police were dispatched to the area at about 4:30 p.m.Sunday, Feb. 5. A 14-year-old boy was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was subsequently transported to University Medical Center of El Paso. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police