Las Cruces Shooting Injures 14-Year-Old Boy

Las Cruces Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old boy late Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred on the 4200 block of Charles Street in the northern part of Las Cruces. Police were dispatched to the area at about 4:30 p.m.Sunday, Feb. 5. A 14-year-old boy was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm.
The victim was subsequently transported to University Medical Center of El Paso. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.
Information from Las Cruces Police