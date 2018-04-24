Las Cruces Shooting Leaves 17-Year-Old Boy Dead

Las Cruces police are continuing to investigate Monday evening’s shooting on Athenian Way that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, April 23, police responded to the report of shots fired on Athenian Way, just south of Foothills Road. Officers then received information that a shooting victim had been transported by private vehicle to the nearby Mountainview Regional Medical Center.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Jovon Solomon, was airlifted to University Medical Center of El Paso where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigators learned that Solomon received at least two gunshot wounds to his neck or upper chest.

Investigators have reason to believe Solomon may have been a passenger in a white Acura Integra that was located Monday evening on the 3500 block of Foothills. Investigators believe drivers of the Acura and a dark-color sedan were engaged in a pursuit that was traveling north on Athenian toward Foothills when shots were fired. It’s possible that gunshots were being exchanged between occupants of both vehicles.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app. The app, “P3 TIPS,” can be found on Google Play or iTunes. Those who provide tips through Crime Stoppers do not have to provide their own name and can remain completely anonymous.

Information from Las Cruces Police