Las Cruces Sobriety Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols Planned

Las Cruces police will conduct at least three sobriety checkpoints and two saturation patrols within city limits during the month of July.

Sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols held by LCPD are intended to reduce and eliminate the number of motorists who drive while intoxicated.

Officers will also be on the lookout for other traffic safety violations such as drivers using cell phones, and those who fail to properly utilize seatbelts and child safety seats.

Las Cruces Police encourage those who plan on consuming alcoholic beverages to use a designated driver – someone who will not be drinking alcoholic beverages – for their transportation needs.