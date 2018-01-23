Las Cruces Solar Investments Making A Difference

In the spring of 2017, Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) installed a 952-panel photovoltaic (PV) system at the East Mesa Water Reclamation Facility (EMWRF). “This is the largest City of Las Cruces (City)-owned PV solar panel system to date,” says Lisa LaRocque, City sustainability officer, “It decreases the City’s energy consumption and greenhouse emissions, and is projected to save more than $2 million in energy costs over the next 25 years.”

The City investment in solar at the EMWRF is already paying off with savings of more than $16,000 during the first five months of service, lowering the cost of running the system by almost 50% so far.

Jose Provencio, LCU business services administrator explains, “This investment is a long-term strategy to look at what we can do to decrease our electric bills by investing in solar energy. It’s very encouraging to see the actual amount we’re already saving at the EMWRF monthly.”

Every day the EMWRF processes 700,000 gallons of City wastewater, bringing it to a useable state for irrigation of green space on the east side of Las Cruces. The value of using reclaimed wastewater for irrigation, instead of drinking water, is it saves hundreds of thousands of gallons of drinking water every day for use in homes and businesses.

Reviewing the first five EMWRF power bills after the PV solar installation – the most notable months were the July billing, which reduced the electric bill from $8,000 in 2016 to just under $4,000 in 2017. The 2016 September bill was reduced from almost $9,600 to $3,410 in 2017 – a remarkable savings in power costs.

The City now harvests about 7% of its power from the sun, decreasing our dependence on fossil and nuclear generated energy with eight solar installations. Three installations are “net zero” meaning the PV systems generate as much electricity as is used at the facilities. The EMWRF project has room to grow, with space available to install more PV panels to add to the solar generation as the city grows and capacity demands increase at the facility.

Further reducing electricity purchased off the grid is the co-generation project currently under construction at the Jacob A. Hands Wastewater Treatment Facility. There, methane produced by the wastewater will be harvested and blended with natural gas to generate electricity to power the facility. LCU is moving forward creating sustainable systems that decrease our reliance on fossil and nuclear-generated energy, and will be able to drive down electric costs while still bringing the highest quality of service and clean water to the residents of Las Cruces.

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities

